Trump will attend NATO summit in May
President Donald Trump will go to Brussels in May to attend a NATO summit, the White House said Tuesday. The announcement comes in the midst of criticism that the Trump administration is facing, after a report revealed that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will not be attending the NATO meeting next month. “The president looks forward…
