Trump yet to meet with veterans groups
Even after explicit calls to completely revamp the Department of Veterans Affairs, President Donald Trump has yet to directly meet with veterans groups, and he skipped another opportunity Tuesday, the Military Times reported. A number of veterans groups, like American Legion, met with senior White House staffers as well as new Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin…
