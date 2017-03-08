Quantcast

Trump yet to meet with veterans groups

International Business Times

08 Mar 2017 at 13:07 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower in New York City (AFP Photo/Drew Angerer)

Even after explicit calls to completely revamp the Department of Veterans Affairs, President Donald Trump has yet to directly meet with veterans groups, and he skipped another opportunity Tuesday, the Military Times reported. A number of veterans groups, like American Legion, met with senior White House staffers as well as new Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin…

