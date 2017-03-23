Trumpcare gives top one percent a $31 billion taxcut
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The wealthiest Americans will see the biggest benefit from the Republican plan to repeal the tax on investments and additional Medicare tax in the Republican American Health Care Act, a state-by-state analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy indicates, with California and the District of Columbia the biggest winners. The analysis indicated the wealthiest…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion