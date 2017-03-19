Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trumpcare’s Rx: Unwanted babies and no health insurance

NJ.com

19 Mar 2017 at 08:31 ET                   
Mateus (L) and Kleisse tend to their two-month-old son Pietro, suffering from microcephalia caught through an Aedes aegypti mosquito bite, at the Obras Sociais Irma Dulce hospital in Salvador, Brazil on January 27, 2016 (AFP Photo/Christophe Simon)

Trumpcare’s Rx: Unwanted babies and no health insurance | Editorial

The Republican plan to end all federal funding for Planned Parenthood, baked into Trumpcare, would result in thousands of unwanted births. That’s a lesser-noticed but foreboding finding from the same Congressional Budget Office report that shows Trumpcare would cut federal spending on Medicaid by a whopping $880 billion over the next decade. We all know how…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s diplomacy-free Asia strategy risks world war
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+