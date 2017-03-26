Trump’s ‘alternative facts’ hurt women everywhere
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
From Vietnam through Watergate and Exxon Valdez, and in my first newsroom jobs after college, reporters were roundly regarded as truth-tellers, and the power of journalism was considered incontrovertible. Today huge swaths of the country distrust the media. From the bully pulpit, the president brushes aside stories he disagrees with as “fake news,” and recently called…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion