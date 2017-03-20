Quantcast

Trump’s approval rating just took a hit

International Business Times

20 Mar 2017 at 08:25 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump’s approval rating fell to a record low of 37 percent, according to the latest Gallup tracking poll Saturday, with only 37 percent of the people approving of the president’s performance, compared to the 58 percent who did not. The drop comes as Republicans push for their new healthcare plan to repeal and replace…

