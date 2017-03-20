Trump’s approval rating just took a hit
President Donald Trump’s approval rating fell to a record low of 37 percent, according to the latest Gallup tracking poll Saturday, with only 37 percent of the people approving of the president’s performance, compared to the 58 percent who did not. The drop comes as Republicans push for their new healthcare plan to repeal and replace…
