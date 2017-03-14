Quantcast

Trump’s biggest supporters are uneducated white men

International Business Times

14 Mar 2017 at 11:15 ET                   
Press-hating Trump supporter yells at journalists at Florida rally (Frank Thorp V)

President Donald Trump’s biggest supporting bloc in the country since winning the presidency last year are the same people who voted him into the Oval Office: white Americans. Meanwhile, minority demographics trailed in their approval ratings of the president, a Gallup poll released Tuesday revealed. Above all, it was uneducated white men, usually above the age…

