Trump’s biggest supporters are uneducated white men
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump’s biggest supporting bloc in the country since winning the presidency last year are the same people who voted him into the Oval Office: white Americans. Meanwhile, minority demographics trailed in their approval ratings of the president, a Gallup poll released Tuesday revealed. Above all, it was uneducated white men, usually above the age…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion