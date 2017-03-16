Trump’s budget will request $3.1 billion to build border wall
Donald Trump wants more than $3 billion over the next year and a half to start building his wall on the border with Mexico, one of a number of controversial requests the White House will roll out as part of its budget “blueprint” on Thursday. Related: Trump’s Controversial Budget Is Unlikely to Pass Congress The president…
