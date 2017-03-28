Trump’s business ties to Russia include alleged mobsters and money-laundering criminals: report

A new USA Today report reveals that while expanding his real estate developments, President Donald Trump and his business partners turned to wealthy Russians who allegedly had ties to organized crime, including mobs.

The information was found while reviewing “court cases, government and legal documents and an interview with a former federal prosecutor.”

According to USA Today, “The president and his companies have been linked to at least 10 wealthy former Soviet businessmen with alleged ties to criminal organizations or money laundering,” which the outlet detailed in its report.

Among them is “a twice-convicted felon who spent a year in prison for stabbing a man,” an investor in Trump’s SoHo hotel who was accused of money-laundering, and three owners of Trump condos in Florida and Manhattan who were accused of membership to a Russian-American mob and worked for a “crime boss” in Russia.

However, Trump has repeatedly claimed he has “no dealings with Russia.” You can find a detailed timeline of Trump’s connections to Russia — and to individuals with alleged involvement in organized crime, including money-laundering and mob activity — starting as early as 1979.

New York City real estate broker Dolly Lenz told USA Today, “I had contacts in Moscow looking to invest in the United States.” She said she had sold nearly 65 condos in Trump World in Manhattan to Russian investors who wanted to meet him.

“They all wanted to meet Donald. They became very friendly,” Lenz said.

Read the full report here.