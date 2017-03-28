Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s business ties to Russia include alleged mobsters and money-laundering criminals: report

Erin Corbett

28 Mar 2017 at 18:10 ET                   
Donald Trump speaking with the media at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A new USA Today report reveals that while expanding his real estate developments, President Donald Trump and his business partners turned to wealthy Russians who allegedly had ties to organized crime, including mobs.

The information was found while reviewing “court cases, government and legal documents and an interview with a former federal prosecutor.”

According to USA Today, “The president and his companies have been linked to at least 10 wealthy former Soviet businessmen with alleged ties to criminal organizations or money laundering,” which the outlet detailed in its report.

Among them is “a twice-convicted felon who spent a year in prison for stabbing a man,” an investor in Trump’s SoHo hotel who was accused of money-laundering, and three owners of Trump condos in Florida and Manhattan who were accused of membership to a Russian-American mob and worked for a “crime boss” in Russia.

However, Trump has repeatedly claimed he has “no dealings with Russia.” You can find a detailed timeline of Trump’s connections to Russia — and to individuals with alleged involvement in organized crime, including money-laundering and mob activity — starting as early as 1979.

New York City real estate broker Dolly Lenz told USA Today, “I had contacts in Moscow looking to invest in the United States.” She said she had sold nearly 65 condos in Trump World in Manhattan to Russian investors who wanted to meet him.

“They all wanted to meet Donald. They became very friendly,” Lenz said.

Read the full report here.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Notorious Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke gets a new election challenge from Major League Baseball VP
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+