Trump’s daughter-in-law says President will ‘restore pride’ of US

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 08:34 ET                   
Lara Trump (Youtube)

Trump’s Daughter-In-Law Says President Will ‘Restore Pride’ Of US

Donald Trump will “restore pride” of the United States and he will be remembered as one of the “greatest presidents” of the country, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump said in an interview to Hello magazine Sunday. Lara, wife of Eric Trump, also criticized the media saying the presidential election campaign time was difficult for the Trump family.…

