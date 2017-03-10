Trump’s executive powers may block CIA torture suit
President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly invoking executive powers to interfere in a lawsuit that aims to hold Americans accountable for their complicity in alleged torture. Dror Ladin, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union appearing on behalf of the plaintiffs, said Thursday the Trump administration is using state secrets privilege to block the testimony…
