Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s executive powers may block CIA torture suit

International Business Times

10 Mar 2017 at 07:49 ET                   
Donald Trump "You're Fired" moment (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly invoking executive powers to interfere in a lawsuit that aims to hold Americans accountable for their complicity in alleged torture. Dror Ladin, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union appearing on behalf of the plaintiffs, said Thursday the Trump administration is using state secrets privilege to block the testimony…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The hypocrisy is staggering’: Morning Joe panel scorches Trump team over Mike Flynn’s work for Turkey
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+