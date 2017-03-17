Trump’s favorite Irish proverb might be from a Nigerian poem
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump quoted what he said was his favorite “Irish proverb” in order to stress the significance of the relationship between the United States and Ireland Thursday, during his first meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on the eve of St. Patrick’s day. The president said “As we stand together with our Irish friends, I’m…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion