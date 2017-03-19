Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s financial deregulation may hit consumers’ wallets hard

Newsweek

19 Mar 2017 at 15:09 ET                   
Woman counting money -- (Shutterstock)

Financial Deregulation May Hit Consumers’ Wallets

This article originally appeared on The Motley Fool. If President Donald Trump gets his way, Congress will repeal the Dodd-Frank Act and do away with the Durbin Amendment that caps fees charged by banks to process retail debt card transactions. Repealing the Durbin Amendment could cause retailers to increase their prices, and it may be a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Gerrymandering keeps pawns of the NRA in office
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+