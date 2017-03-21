Quantcast

Trump’s first 100 days ‘most failed’ ever, historian says

International Business Times

21 Mar 2017 at 12:43 ET                   
President Donald Trump at at CPAC 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

Historian Douglas Brinkley, who CNN once said knew more about the presidency than any person alive, said Donald Trump’s presidency has had the worst start of any administration in U.S. history. “This is the most failed first 100 days of any president,” Brinkley told the Washington Post Tuesday. “To be as low as he is in…

REVEALED: FBI wiretapped Trump Tower in 2013 to bust Russian mobsters headquartered inside
