Trump’s first 100 days ‘most failed’ ever, historian says
Historian Douglas Brinkley, who CNN once said knew more about the presidency than any person alive, said Donald Trump’s presidency has had the worst start of any administration in U.S. history. “This is the most failed first 100 days of any president,” Brinkley told the Washington Post Tuesday. “To be as low as he is in…
