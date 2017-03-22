Trump’s inaugural committee asked Pentagon for military vehicles to parade around on Inauguration Day

An Iraqi forces M109 self-propelled howitzer fires towards the village of Tall al-Tibah, some 30 kilometres south of Mosul (AFP Photo/Ahmad al-Rubaye)

The planning of President Donald Trump’s inaugural was a fraught process, from a shortage of A-list celebrities willing to perform to the reported shake-up of inaugural staff.

Now, emails obtained by the Huffington Post reveal that Trump campaign staff asked the Pentagon to send pictures of military vehicles, presumably to be included in the inaugural to portray military might.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee “is seriously considering adding military vehicles to the Inaugural Parade,” a Pentagon official wrote in an internal email dated Dec. 13, 2016 acquired by the Huffington Post. “The conversation started as ‘Can you send us some pictures of military vehicles we could add to the parade,’” the official wrote.

“The establishing guidance has come from the highest level,” the official wrote.

The email shows discomfort with the request.

“I explained that such support would be out of guidelines, and the costs associated with bringing military vehicles to the [National Capital Region] would be considered reimbursable,” the official wrote.