Trump’s Mexico wall plan is very expensive
President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has been criticized by some and lauded by others, but everyone knew it was going to be expensive. Exactly how expensive, though, was partially revealed Monday when a report showed the Trump administration wants $1 billion in funds to cover 62 miles of the…
