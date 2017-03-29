Trump using travel ban to pressure Mideast nations on his casino business: ex-Bush ethics czar
President Donald Trump has kept his trademark for a casino in Jordan, where gambling is illegal and a deeply controversial issue, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The revelation has renewed concerns over the relationship between Trump’s business interests and U.S. politics abroad, according to a former top White House ethics lawyer. Trump, who handed the reins…
