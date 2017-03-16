Trump’s new budget cuts millions from Small Business Administration
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Optimism among small business owners reached a near-record high in February, according to one industry group, but President Donald Trump may have derailed that confidence with the release of his new budget proposal Thursday. The budget, for fiscal year 2018, would slash $43.2 million, or 5 percent, from the Small Business Administration. More than a quarter…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion