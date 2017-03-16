Trump’s Russia ties blown out of proportion, Clinton ally says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump’s administration has faced numerous hurdles during its first two months in office, the biggest being its alleged ties to Russia. A Hillary Clinton supporter and former acting CIA director, however, said Wednesday that there wasn’t enough evidence to support claims that Trump’s aides colluded with Russia. “On the question of the Trump campaign…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion