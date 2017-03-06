Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s SEC helps insurance giant keep secrets

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 17:45 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Fox News/screen grab)

How do companies keep secrets? President Donald Trump’s Securities and Exchange Commission ruled that a healthcare company seeking federal and state government approval for a controversial merger may block shareholders from voting on an initiative to compel the company to fully disclose its lobbying activities. Last month, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance informed Anthem that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
FBI Director James Comey ‘incredulous’ by Trump’s wiretap claim: CNN
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+