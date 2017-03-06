Trump’s suspension of H-1B visas, explained
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Friday that it would suspend the premium processing route for its H-1B visa program, which allows companies to speed up the approval of temporary legal residency for skilled foreign hires, starting April 3 and for “up to six months.” Over the fiscal year, 85,000 H-1B visas are reserved for foreign…
