Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s suspension of H-1B visas, explained

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 12:46 ET                   
(Photo by: Evan El-Amin and Shutterstock)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Friday that it would suspend the premium processing route for its H-1B visa program, which allows companies to speed up the approval of temporary legal residency for skilled foreign hires, starting April 3 and for “up to six months.” Over the fiscal year, 85,000 H-1B visas are reserved for foreign…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP senator’s defense of Trump backfires when he tweets story alleging Russian agents in Trump Tower
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+