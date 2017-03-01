Quantcast

Trump’s UN envoy vows to ‘call out’ Russia if needed

Newsweek

01 Mar 2017 at 07:18 ET                   
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (WMBF-TV)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) said Washington “will not hesitate to call out Russia if we see something wrong,” just as the administration has done on Ukraine and Syria. The U.S. envoy to the U.N., Nikki Haley, spoke to Al Jazeera Wednesday after Trump’s first address to a joined session of…

