Trump’s USTR nominee pledges ‘America First’ trade policy

Robert Lighthizer smiles before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. trade representative on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative told U.S. senators on Tuesday that he agrees with Trump’s call for an “America First” trade policy with better-negotiated trade deals and stronger enforcement of U.S. trade laws.

Robert Lighthizer said in his confirmation hearing that he would develop and implement a policy that increases trade, grows the economy and makes trade “freer and fairer” while benefiting U.S. workers, farmers and businesses.

“I further believe we need an international trade system that functions the way it was negotiated and that the United States must be ready to work with like-minded trading partners to ensure fair trade and to encourage market efficiency,” Lighthizer said in prepared remarks to the Senate Finance Committee.

