TSA workers hurt by possible hazardous material at New York airport: media
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Three Transportation Security Administration workers suffered minor injuries on Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport in New York after exposure to a possible hazardous material, local media reported.
Rescue workers responded to Terminal B at the airport at about 5:45 a.m. EDT (0945 GMT) for a hazardous material incident, a CBS affiliate in New York reported.
Three workers were exposed to a food substance and were complaining of eye irritation near a check-in area, the television station said.
The terminal was closed for about 30 minutes. New York Port Authority officials were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien; Editing by Ian Simpson and Lisa Von Ahn)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion