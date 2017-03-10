Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Two unreleased David Bowie albums are coming in April

Newsweek

10 Mar 2017 at 18:47 ET                   
David Bowie - Bowie Facebook

Record Store Day is looking to be pretty special this year. For the 10th anniversary of every music nerd’s favorite holiday (on April 22, to be exact) two rare, previously unreleased David Bowie albums will go on sale. Might as well get in line now. One is a live album from the Philly Dogs Tour, according…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump appointee who called the Obamas radical Islamists and tweeted anti-Muslim statements canned
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+