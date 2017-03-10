Two unreleased David Bowie albums are coming in April
Record Store Day is looking to be pretty special this year. For the 10th anniversary of every music nerd’s favorite holiday (on April 22, to be exact) two rare, previously unreleased David Bowie albums will go on sale. Might as well get in line now. One is a live album from the Philly Dogs Tour, according…
