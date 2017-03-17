Quantcast

Uber driverless cars need ‘manual override every mile’

17 Mar 2017 at 10:56 ET                   
Self-driving car tests conducted by Uber saw vehicles requiring manual overrides every mile, according to a leaked report. Internal documents obtained by technology news website Recode revealed the progress of Uber’s self-driving fleets in Arizona, California and Pennsylvania. The key metric—miles per intervention—was just 0.8 miles at its latest measure, taken from the week of March…

