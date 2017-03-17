UK approves ‘three-parent baby’ procedure
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Authorities in the U.K. on Thursday granted the country’s first-ever license to create babies using a “three-parent” in-vitro fertilization (IVF) technique. The license, granted to a clinic at Newcastle University, would allow doctors to carry out what’s known as a pronuclear transfer to reduce the risk of mitochondrial diseases. “I can confirm today that the HFEA…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion