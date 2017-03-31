Quantcast

UK’s oldest man refuses birthday card from Queen

International Business Times

31 Mar 2017 at 09:17 ET                   
AFP/AFP - Queen Elizabeth II says she never aspired to overtaking her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria to become Britain's longest-reigning monarch

Britain’s oldest man, Robert Weighton who turned 109 years old Wednesday refused the traditional birthday cards people receive from the Queen when they are over 100 years old. Weighton’s reason behind this gesture was that Queen Elizabeth II looked “miserable” while on her official correspondence. Weighton was born in Hull in 1908 and has received cards…

