UK’s oldest man refuses birthday card from Queen
Britain’s oldest man, Robert Weighton who turned 109 years old Wednesday refused the traditional birthday cards people receive from the Queen when they are over 100 years old. Weighton’s reason behind this gesture was that Queen Elizabeth II looked “miserable” while on her official correspondence. Weighton was born in Hull in 1908 and has received cards…
