Unarmed black man was shot seconds after being told to raise his hands
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Police in Louisville, Kentucky, Thursday released the body camera footage of a white officer shooting Bruce Lamont Warrick, an unarmed black man, immediately after asking Warrick to show his hands. Warrick was taken to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition Thursday after receiving surgery that removed parts of his intestine and spleen. The…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion