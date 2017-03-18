Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Under pressure, Mexican-owned Cemex says it won’t help build border wall

Los Angeles Times

18 Mar 2017 at 07:05 ET                   
A general view shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico-based Cemex, one of the world’s largest suppliers of building materials, says it will not participate in construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall. The company has been viewed as a potential beneficiary as the U.S. presses forward with plans to build a barrier along 1,600 miles of unfenced terrain on the southern…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Just crazy’: Top NSA official ridicules Trump for British spying allegation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+