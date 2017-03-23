‘Understatement of the year’: CNN host mocks Priebus claim ‘there’s still a lot to do’ on Trumpcare

CNN host Kate Bolduan (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN host Kate Bolduan had a sarcastic quip for White House chief of staff Reince Priebus on Thursday’s “UpFront.”

As Priebus was leaving a meeting with the entire Republican Caucus to get Trumpcare to pass, he admitted they’re still optimistic. “There’s still a lot to do,” Priebus said.

“Understatement of the year,” Bolduan mused.

The panel went on to mock President Donald Trump’s demand for a vote on Trumpcare on Friday.

“Funny thing about that demand: the president doesn’t run Congress,” Bolduan said.

“There’s an edict that has been dropped and [Trump] doesn’t run the House of Representatives, he doesn’t run the United States Senate,” said CNN senior political analyst Mark Preston. “There are three branches of government. And I think it’s very telling right now where the White House feels that they are, and that is backed into a corner without the votes to get anything done.”

Bolduan wondered if the legislation has turned into a “game of chicken” if the White House feels like they’re indeed “backed into a corner.”

“If they really called off negotiations, no more negotiations, I don’t see how they pull this out,” reporter David Gergen said.

Preston said that Ryan could really use someone like former Speaker Tom DeLay to get the bill passed. Democratic strategist Bakari Sellers said that DeLay would have to get permission from his parole officer first.

