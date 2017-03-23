Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Universe’s largest magnetic fields discovered

International Business Times

23 Mar 2017 at 07:38 ET                   
Universe (Wikipedia)

The universe is a big place populated by big things. Galaxy clusters — massive structures formed over millions, or even billions of years, as smaller galaxies move closer due to gravitational attraction — are among the biggest objects in the observable universe. However, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Israeli man arrested over bomb threats against Jewish community centers in US
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+