US and Russia in talks to explore Venus together
Amid ongoing controversy surrounding the United States’ relationship with Russia, both nations’ astronauts are teaming up. NASA scientists planned to meet with leaders from the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute (IKI) to discuss exploring Venus as part of a mission entitled Venera-D. “Among the goals that we would like to see if we can…
