Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US and Russia in talks to explore Venus together

International Business Times

15 Mar 2017 at 13:03 ET                   
Magellan spacecraft near Venus

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding the United States’ relationship with Russia, both nations’ astronauts are teaming up. NASA scientists planned to meet with leaders from the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute (IKI) to discuss exploring Venus as part of a mission entitled Venera-D. “Among the goals that we would like to see if we can…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Dan Rather sees through Trump tax return ‘smoke screen’ as distraction from Russia and health care debacle
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+