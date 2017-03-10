Quantcast

US economy creates a healthy 235,000 jobs in February; unemployment rate falls to 4.7 percent

Los Angeles Times

10 Mar 2017 at 13:10 ET                   
New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States dropped to 235,000 in the week to November 12 (AFP Photo/Justin Sullivan)

Employers added another burst of new jobs last month and stepped up the rate of pay for workers, a one-two punch that makes it likely that the Federal Reserve will nudge up interest rates next week. Job growth totaled 235,000 in February, well above analysts’ expectations and on par with the payroll gains in January. The…

