US economy creates a healthy 235,000 jobs in February; unemployment rate falls to 4.7 percent
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Employers added another burst of new jobs last month and stepped up the rate of pay for workers, a one-two punch that makes it likely that the Federal Reserve will nudge up interest rates next week. Job growth totaled 235,000 in February, well above analysts’ expectations and on par with the payroll gains in January. The…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion