US gives Orlando nightclub shooting victims nearly $8.5 million

People embrace during a vigil in Orlando for the mass shooting victims at the Pulse nightclub (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

The victims of the June 2016 mass shooting at a Florida nightclub will receive nearly $8.5 million to help provide emotional and financial support, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the department’s Office for Victims of Crime said the funds would be granted on Wednesday and distributed by officials in Florida, where the shooting took place at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando.

