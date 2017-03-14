Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US gives Orlando nightclub shooting victims nearly $8.5 million

Reuters

14 Mar 2017 at 10:48 ET                   
People embrace during a vigil in Orlando for the mass shooting victims at the Pulse nightclub (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

The victims of the June 2016 mass shooting at a Florida nightclub will receive nearly $8.5 million to help provide emotional and financial support, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the department’s Office for Victims of Crime said the funds would be granted on Wednesday and distributed by officials in Florida, where the shooting took place at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump voter on health bill’s tax cuts for the rich: ‘It pisses me off, but my wife pisses me off too’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+