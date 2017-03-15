Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US government says 12.2 million consumers in Obamacare individual plans

Reuters

15 Mar 2017 at 10:10 ET                   
Obamacare concept image (Shutterstock)

The U.S. government said on Wednesday that 12.2 million Americans across 50 states had selected an individual insurance plan as of Jan. 31, 2017, one-third of whom were new to this market created under Obamacare.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid said that of those, 10.1 million people had received premium tax credits based on income that help reduce their monthly health costs and that are one of the lynchpins of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Why is it taking so long?’: Lindsey Graham calls out Trump for delay in providing ‘wiretap’ proof
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+