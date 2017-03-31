US May Fight Future Wars with Drone Swarms
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Swarms of high-tech yet inexpensive drones may be a cornerstone of the U.S. military’s arsenal in future conflicts, according to the lead scientist at the Pentagon’s secretive weapons development laboratory. Speaking at an Air Force Association event in Arlington, Virginia, William Roper, who heads the Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO), revealed Tuesday his forecast for the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion