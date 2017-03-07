US moves missile defense system to South Korea
The U.S. has sent an advanced military defense system to South Korea in response to North Korea recently launching a series of missiles, inciting the anger of both China and Russia with each country condemning the move as threatening their respective security. Seoul received the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) on Tuesday, one day after…
