US President’s son faces backlash after criticizing London mayor

International Business Times

23 Mar 2017 at 07:42 ET                   
Donald Trump Jr. (Screenshot/CNN)

Donald Trump Jr. has been facing flak for mocking and criticizing the London Mayor Sadiq Khan Wednesday, hours after the Westminster terror attack. Trump Jr. took to Twitter and slammed the city’s mayor citing lines from a September 2016 report in the Independent, which quoted him saying that terror attacks were “part and parcel of living…

