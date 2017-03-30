Quantcast

US Senate’s Russia probe seeks 20 for questioning

Newsweek

30 Mar 2017 at 08:28 ET                   
Richard Burr appears on CBS (Youtube/screen grab)

The U.S. Senate’s probe into alleged Russian interference in the country’s presidential election has called 20 people for questioning. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate’s Intelligence Committee carrying out the probe, identified only President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as one of the 20, reported Al Jazeera. Burr and the most senior Democrat on…

