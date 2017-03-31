Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US Senator Accuses Russia of ‘propaganda on steroids’

Newsweek

31 Mar 2017 at 07:24 ET                   
Sen. Mark Warner (Photo: Flickr)

Russia’s alleged tampering in the U.S. presidential election was “propaganda on steroids,” the most senior Democratic Party senator on the committee panel investigating the case said Thursday. Virginia Senator Mark Warner leveled strong criticism against the state for its suspected hacking of his party last year, as well as other informational attacks on U.S. democracy through…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota astonished by Trump supporters excusing Russian efforts to meddle in election
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+