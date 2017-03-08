Quantcast

US senators ask FBI, DOJ for any evidence of Trump wiretap

Reuters

08 Mar 2017 at 12:48 ET                   
Sen. Lindsey Graham - (CNN screen grab)

Two senior members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday asked the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on President Donald Trump’s claim that his predecessor Barack Obama ordered wiretaps of him during last year’s presidential campaign.

In a letter to FBI Director James Comey and Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse wrote:

“We request that the Department of Justice provide us copies of any warrant applications and court orders…related to wiretaps of President Trump, the Trump campaign, or Trump Tower.”

(Reporting By Richard Cowan)

