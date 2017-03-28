US will not allow Palestine official to hold top UN post, Haley says
The Donald Trump administration will not allow Palestinian officials to take on top positions in the United Nations until the Palestinian Authority cooperates in peace talks with Israel, Nikki Haley, the U.S. envoy to the U.N., said Monday at the annual Policy Conference of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Last month, Washington blocked the appointment…
