VA accused of cruel experiments on dogs
An animal rights group accused the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of performing medical experiments on dogs at several facilities in Virginia, Military Times reported Tuesday. The White Coat Waste Project, which has attempted to end government funding for such experiments, claimed that several facilities in the state were inducing heart attacks, performing operations on dogs’…
