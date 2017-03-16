Van Jones slams GOP Rep on Obamacare repeal: ‘You’re hammering your own constituents!’

Van Jones (Screenshot)

CNN’s Van Jones was joined by New York Republican, Congressman Chris Collins during Thursday night’s Messy Truth town hall series. With a possible repeal of Obamacare approaching, Collins heard personal stories of voters fearing that they will lose their health care.

Collins heard from a Trump supporter named Bob Ruscoe from Florida. He explained, “Before Obamacare, we were uninsured for five years about, and I’ve been on the ACA since it began. Having the coverage has allowed us to get regular checkups, preventative care and even some nutrition advice.”

Ruscoe continued, “I also have colon cancer in the family history. This has offered some peace of mind and allowed us to have a good quality of life. I noticed with the plan coming up, people in my age group will be seeing a substantial premium increase. I’m a little concerned about having to make the decision of coverage or no coverage, again, due to costs.”

Jones chimed in, telling Collins, this is a Trump voter in a negative situation. “Obamacare helped this guy and he’s concerned he’s now going to be back in the bad situation where he has to choose between coverage or no coverage. What do you say to a Trump voter?”

He added, “And by the way, those older Trump voters are the ones getting hammered. Younger voters aren’t getting hammered. You’re hammering your own constituents!”

Collins answered by talking about “state’s choice,” specifically pointing to New York.

“You got a national audience. What about everybody else?” Jones asked.

