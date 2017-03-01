Quantcast

Vicente Fox tells Trump: Take back hateful words

01 Mar 2017 at 08:19 ET                   
Vincente Fox (Youtube)

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox on Tuesday urged U.S. President Donald Trump to take back his “hateful words” about Mexicans if he truly condemns hate and evil. In his first speech before a joint session of Congress, Trump addressed recent anti-Semitic vandalism at Jewish cemeteries, bomb threats at Jewish community centers and a deadly shooting in…

