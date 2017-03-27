Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Video games a viable treatment for depression

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 06:57 ET                   
'Elderly man and grandson playing video games' [Shutterstock]

Treating depression is not an easy matter, and prescribing medication is far from a perfect solution. And given the nature of the problem, it is also often difficult to get patients to continue with the course of treatments. A study by researchers from the University of California, Davis, tested the idea of video games being an…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Why the GOP’s bizarre and failed efforts to repeal Obamacare is a major defeat for Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+