View hosts want no vote on ‘illegitimate’ Gorsuch until probe of Trump’s ties to Russia concludes

The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin -- (ABC screen capture)

Wednesday morning the hosts tof The View reviewed testimony given by Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, concluding his selection is tainted by questions about Donald Trump’s legitimacy as president because of possible Russian involvement in the election.

Across the board, the hosts all stated that Gorsuch seems capable, however Joy Behar — citing the jurist’s testimony when questioned by Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) — wondered if he lacked empathy with conservative Jedediah Bila saying he needs to stick strictly within the framework of the law.

That was when co-host Whoopi Goldberg stepped in.

“There’s a problem with that. They have to have empathy and here’s why,” she explained. “If you have all guys, it’s very hard to get them understand why a woman’s issue is important, you know what I mean? You have to have some empathy. You have to be able to say, ‘Oh, okay, this will never be something that I go through but I understand that this is happening for you.’ The other thing is, the Supreme Court is there not for their personal beliefs but to rule for us as a nation, and so I’m going to keep my fingers crossed that that’s what he does.”

Behar chimed in to say, “Senator Schumer has said that because Trump is under investigation you should not put him in.”

“I think that is a very valid argument,” Goldberg replied. “But you’re saying that to the people who are making the decisions.”

“But if they ruled that President Trump is an illegitimate president, then this guy is illegitimate,” Behar replied.

“That’s the argument. He’s under FBI investigation. Why not hold off the vote?” host Sunny Hostin said to applause.

