Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Violence erupts at pro-Trump rally in California

Los Angeles Times

25 Mar 2017 at 18:49 ET                   
Trump supporters punch an anti-Trump protester after the protester allegedly doused the organizer of the event with pepper spray. (Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Times) (Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Times)

Violence erupted at a Make America Great Again rally in Huntington Beach on Saturday when an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the organizer of the event with pepper spray and was immediately set upon by a group of Trump supporters. After spraying the march organizer, the man, wearing a black mask, was tackled by a group of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP feels betrayed by White House: Trump’s ‘heart was not in the healthcare battle’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+