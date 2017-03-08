Vladimir Putin’s message to women on International Women’s Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin penned a 250-word letter to the women in his country on International Women’s Day asking , “How do they manage it all?” when it comes to multitasking. “You care day and night for your children, grandchildren and your family,” Putin said in his annual statement. “Even today, on International Women’s Day, you…
